AfricaInternational NewsNEWS

AGRA marks 20 years with call to scale what works for Africa’s farmers

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
4 Min Read

AGRA has marked its 20th anniversary with a high-level convening in Addis Ababa, using the milestone to call for sharper focus on scaling practical solutions that improve farmer incomes, strengthen resilient food systems, deepen investable markets, and advance inclusive agricultural transformation across Africa.

Held as part of AGRA’s Board Retreat in Ethiopia, the AGRA@20 event brought together board members, government representatives, development partners, private sector actors, and research institutions for a forward-looking dialogue on Africa’s agricultural future, with Ethiopia as a key point of focus.

The event was anchored around the message that When farmers prosper, Africa prospers.

AGRA said the anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on what two decades have taught, listen to country realities and stakeholder voices, and share a more disciplined agenda for the decade ahead.

“As we mark twenty years of AGRA, this is a moment to reflect on our founding vision, and to ask ourselves, with honesty, where Africa’s smallholder farmers stand today, and what that means for Africa’s economies, especially amid heightened global disruptions” said Alice Ruhweza, President of AGRA.

She added: “The next phase must be about scaling what works for farmers through stronger systems, deeper partnerships, and practical solutions that build resilience, expand opportunity, and support inclusive growth.”

Despite declining popularity, ransomware is still number one threat to public sector – Study
DP Kindiki calls for reflection and unity in Easter message
Supreme Court’s 12th anniversary conference closes Wednesday
First Lady launches Global Alliance of Cities for Road Safety, advocates for safety of cyclists

The Addis convening has highlighted agriculture as a pillar of Africa’s economic and climate future. Discussions focused on the need for stronger policy leadership, market systems, finance, and innovation that place smallholder farmers at the center of transformation.

AGRA said its first 20 years have generated proof points, partnerships, and practical lessons that now offer a strong foundation for scale.

The agency is marking this milestone year as one of reflection, listening, and sharing, aimed at strengthening delivery discipline and deepening public understanding of AGRA’s role as an African-led institution working to support smallholder farmers.

The Addis event opens a week of engagements in Ethiopia.

In Hawassa, AGRA’s Board of Directors will hold formal board sessions, review Ethiopia’s country programme in depth, and undertake a field visit to better connect institutional strategy to farmer realities, local systems, and delivery lessons.

“Ethiopia is a clear example of how this translation works in practice. Agriculture is the backbone of the economy-contributing over 30 percent of GDP, employing most of the population, and driving export earnings,” said AGRA Board Chair Hailemariam Dessalegn.

He noted that extension systems have reached more than 645,000 farmers; digital e-vouchers have provided inputs to over 900,000; more than 159,000 metric tonnes of grain have been commercialized through market linkages; and over 240,000 farmers have adopted improved seeds, boosting productivity and value.”

The week will conclude with the opening of AGRA’s Ethiopia office at the ILRI campus, signaling AGRA’s continued commitment to partnership and long-term presence in the country.

The officials noted that in the next chapter of its work, AGRA will continue working with governments, private sector actors, development partners, research institutions, and farming communities to help build food systems that are more productive, more resilient, more investable, and more inclusive.

 

President Ruto lauds Kenya-US relations
At least 143 dead in DR Congo boat fire
Government declares parts of Laikipia, Meru, Isiolo security-disturbed, launches major crackdown
China commits to deeper engagement with Africa as zero-tariff policy takes shape
Joint EAC, SADC summit on DRC conflict to be held this week
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kajiado County motorists cry foul as fuel prices hiked to Ksh 450
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kajiado County motorists cry foul as fuel prices hiked to Ksh 450
Business Local Business
Juanita Tunu debuts “Body Tea” visualiser
Entertainment Music
NACADA moves to strengthen probation officers in renewed fight against drug abuse
County News
‘Lion King Junior: The Musical’ set for June
Entertainment Theatre

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Distribution of 15.5 million treated mosquito nets underway in 22 counties

Local News

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital performs successful liver surgeries

County News

NACADA seizes bhang worth Kshs 3 Million in Kitale

Local News

Ruto, Gachagua mourn Kiambu nominated MCA Ezra Kihara

Show More