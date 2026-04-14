AGRA marks 20 years with call to scale what works for Africa’s farmers

AGRA has marked its 20th anniversary with a high-level convening in Addis Ababa, using the milestone to call for sharper focus on scaling practical solutions that improve farmer incomes, strengthen resilient food systems, deepen investable markets, and advance inclusive agricultural transformation across Africa.

Held as part of AGRA’s Board Retreat in Ethiopia, the AGRA@20 event brought together board members, government representatives, development partners, private sector actors, and research institutions for a forward-looking dialogue on Africa’s agricultural future, with Ethiopia as a key point of focus.

The event was anchored around the message that When farmers prosper, Africa prospers.

AGRA said the anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on what two decades have taught, listen to country realities and stakeholder voices, and share a more disciplined agenda for the decade ahead.

“As we mark twenty years of AGRA, this is a moment to reflect on our founding vision, and to ask ourselves, with honesty, where Africa’s smallholder farmers stand today, and what that means for Africa’s economies, especially amid heightened global disruptions” said Alice Ruhweza, President of AGRA.

She added: “The next phase must be about scaling what works for farmers through stronger systems, deeper partnerships, and practical solutions that build resilience, expand opportunity, and support inclusive growth.”

The Addis convening has highlighted agriculture as a pillar of Africa’s economic and climate future. Discussions focused on the need for stronger policy leadership, market systems, finance, and innovation that place smallholder farmers at the center of transformation.

AGRA said its first 20 years have generated proof points, partnerships, and practical lessons that now offer a strong foundation for scale.

The agency is marking this milestone year as one of reflection, listening, and sharing, aimed at strengthening delivery discipline and deepening public understanding of AGRA’s role as an African-led institution working to support smallholder farmers.

The Addis event opens a week of engagements in Ethiopia.

In Hawassa, AGRA’s Board of Directors will hold formal board sessions, review Ethiopia’s country programme in depth, and undertake a field visit to better connect institutional strategy to farmer realities, local systems, and delivery lessons.

“Ethiopia is a clear example of how this translation works in practice. Agriculture is the backbone of the economy-contributing over 30 percent of GDP, employing most of the population, and driving export earnings,” said AGRA Board Chair Hailemariam Dessalegn.

He noted that extension systems have reached more than 645,000 farmers; digital e-vouchers have provided inputs to over 900,000; more than 159,000 metric tonnes of grain have been commercialized through market linkages; and over 240,000 farmers have adopted improved seeds, boosting productivity and value.”

The week will conclude with the opening of AGRA’s Ethiopia office at the ILRI campus, signaling AGRA’s continued commitment to partnership and long-term presence in the country.

The officials noted that in the next chapter of its work, AGRA will continue working with governments, private sector actors, development partners, research institutions, and farming communities to help build food systems that are more productive, more resilient, more investable, and more inclusive.