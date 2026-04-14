Kajiado County motorists cry foul as fuel prices hiked to Ksh 450

A transport crisis is looming in Ilbissil town, Kajiado County, as a severe fuel shortage pushes petrol prices to as high as Ksh 450 per litre, paralyzing normal operations.

Residents of the small town along the Nairobi–Namanga Highway say transport activities have been significantly disrupted, with most vehicles grounded due to shortage of fuel.

Motorists and boda boda operators have accused some petrol station owners of hoarding fuel to create an artificial shortage and exploit the situation.

Reports indicate that fuel tankers have continued to deliver supplies to stations in the area, raising suspicion among residents who claim the commodity is not being dispensed through pumps.

“We have just witnessed a tanker delivering fuel to one of the petrol stations, but they are not selling it at the pump. Instead, it is being siphoned into small containers and sold along the roadside at an exorbitant price of Ksh 450 per litre. They are also dispensing fuel in bulk to specific individuals at night,” lamented George Kimani, a matatu operator.

The motorists say the situation has severely affected transport operations, forcing them to transfer the high fuel costs to passengers.

“We can only access fuel at normal prices in Kajiado and Namanga towns. We do not understand why Ilbissil is the only area affected,” said Ian Makau, a boda boda rider.

Before the shortage, petrol was retailing at an average of Ksh 176 per litre. Residents have warned that transport and business activities could soon grind to a halt if urgent action is not taken.

“It is unfortunate that petrol station owners are hoarding fuel. Transport and businesses that depend on fuel will soon be crippled if the government does not intervene,” said Ian Leyian, a resident.

This comes as EPRA said it has issued 25 show cause letters to various filling stations who were found to be manipulating prices.

EPRA has similarly warned of severe action on Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) who are violating their licensing conditions.

They have now called on the regulator to investigate the alleged hoarding and take action against those exploiting the crisis.