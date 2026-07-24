AirKenya backs seamless regional air travel to boost tourism

Air service operator AirKenya Group says increased connectivity is key in unlocking more tourism destinations in the region.

The group which currently operates three subsidiaries in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania and is marking 50 years of operation says integrated approach has not only enhanced convenience for travelers but has also strengthened tourism economies and conservation efforts across the region.

“AirKenya’s story is not simply one of aviation. It is a story of vision. Of daring to fly where others hesitated. Of building bridges between people, parks, cultures, and countries. Of transforming safari travel while remaining deeply rooted in safety, reliability, and service excellence,” said the airline.

Since Inception in 1976 with the inaugural flight to Maasai Mara, AirKenya says it has been able to expand its routes both locally and regionally.

The airline has since expanded route to include Malindi, Lamu, Lodwar, Kalokol, and Loiyangelani.

AirKenya says the enhanced connectivity to the remote destinations have helped in opening up the areas for tourism activities.

“The remote airstrips where the wilderness begins the moment the aircraft door opens. The niche was not a limitation. It was a calling. And so the airline realigned, and returned, with renewed clarity and conviction, to the landscape it had always understood best,” said AirKenya.

The groups operate AirKenya in Kenya, Regional Air which serves the Tanzania market and AeroLink Uganda which serves Uganda.