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JKUAT to assemble 3,000 devices for national digital hubs

Antony Kioko
By Antony Kioko
1 Min Read

The government has contracted Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) to assemble computer devices for use in digital hubs being set up across the country.

Cabinet Secretary for ICT William Kabogo noted that the digital hubs, a key government initiative, are expected to be set up in all 1,450 wards, each equipped with between 50 and 100 computers.

He added that the government is looking beyond simple assembly, with plans to have universities assemble computers from components locally.

Speaking when he toured the institution, Kabogo commended the progress made at the Taifa Computer Assembly Line, saying the government would support expansion to create more jobs for young people.

He further emphasized the need to train more youth to manage and maintain the computers deployed in digital hubs across the country.

JKUAT Vice Chancellor Prof Victoria Ngumi said the facility is also playing a key role in training students through hands-on experience.

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Ngumi expressed pride in the project and welcomed the government’s support, noting that the university has the capacity to expand production.

She revealed that the university is already planning to move to a larger facility dedicated to the project.

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