Winners crowned as 2026 IPSC Level III Handgun and Pistol Caliber Carbine Championship held

Naivasha witnessed an unforgettable weekend as Kenya’s top practical sharp shooters competed for the IPCS President’s medals in one of the country’s biggest shooting competitions of the year 2026.

Kenya’s finest practical shooter delivered a spectacular display on the field of speed, precision and nerves of steel as the IPSc Level III Handgun & Pistol Caliber Carbine (PCC) championship concluded at Naivasha’s Hado shooting range.

The 4 day action attracted over 60 elite competitors drawn from civilian clubs, international teams and Kenya’s disciplined services, tackling 18 demanding courses of fire designed to push every aspect of competitive shooting to the limit.

Ibrahim Ndung’u claimed the Production Division tittle, Pravir Vohra emerged victorious in the fiercely contested Standard Division, South African Johan Otto shined in the Optics Division while Morris Mureithi another Kenyan dominated the Production Optics category.

Issa Issa took top honours in the Open Division while Geoffrey Pesa triumphed in the PCC Divison.

The coveted High Lady title went to Agatha Muchiri of the Kenya Defence Forces after another impressive performance.

Held under the Kenya Sports Shooting Federation (KSSF), the championship brought together competitors from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya Prisons Service, General Service Unit and Civilian Clubs.

“This year’s event has gone a notch higher showcasing the growing depth, resilience and professionalism of practical shooting in Kenya” said the organisers.

“There was no room for hesitation or any miss as the competitors raced against both time and the target. The winners have greatly reflected the depth of talent on display. ” they added.

With another successful championship complete, focus shifts to the next IPSC Level III Handgun championship scheduled for November ah the famous Bamburi riffle Club in Mombasa.