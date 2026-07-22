FootballSports

Akonnor: Rayon Sports loss highlights areas for improvement before CAF Champions League, CECAFA campaigns

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor says his side’s defeat to Rayon Sports has exposed tactical issues the team must address before the start of a demanding season that includes the CAF Champions League and CECAFA Kagame Cup assignments.

The Ghanaian tactician’s men suffered a 2-0 loss to the Rwandan giants, with Atisso Kodjo breaking the deadlock in first-half stoppage time before Ndikumana Fabio doubled the advantage with a late lob in added time.

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Both goals came in the closing stages of each half, a pattern Akonnor says is unacceptable at the level his team aspires to compete.

Speaking after the match, Akonnor explained that the club’s two-week training camp in Rwanda is being used deliberately to stress-test the squad ahead of the competitive season.

“We are using this two-week camp in Rwanda as a tactical laboratory. These matches are allowing us to discover our weaknesses and correct them before the competitive season begins,” Akonnor said, as quoted by The Star.

The former Ghana international singled out concentration lapses as the most pressing concern following the defeat, noting that Gor Mahia conceded in the final minutes of both halves.

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“Losing concentration in the closing minutes of either half is something we must overcome. At the highest level, matches are decided by small details, and we have to remain focused until the final whistle,” he added.

With Gor Mahia set to compete domestically while also chasing continental success in the CAF Champions League and regional glory in the CECAFA Kagame Cup, Akonnor’s comments suggest the technical bench is prioritising mental sharpness alongside tactical organisation during preparations.

The Rwanda camp continues, with more friendly fixtures expected before the season proper gets underway.

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