FootballSports

Luis Ingavi ends US chapter with Shabana FC switch

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
3 Min Read

Shabana FC have strengthened their attacking options with the signing of Kenya Under-20 striker Louis Ingavi, who returns home after several years in the United States to complete a football journey that began on the school pitches of western Kenya.

Ingavi’s talent first became evident at Goseta Boys High School, where he captained the side and established himself as one of the country’s brightest young prospects.

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His performances for Kenya’s youth teams soon followed suit; at the 2023 CECAFA Under-18 Championship, he struck four goals to inspire the Junior Stars to the final, where they eventually fell to Uganda after extra time.

That form earned him a football scholarship at Montverde Academy in Florida, one of the United States’ leading sports development institutions, where he balanced his footballing development with his studies.

He graduated in 2025 with a Diploma in Kinesiology, having continued to sharpen his game within the competitive American college and semi-professional system.

During this period, Ingavi turned out for Midwest United in the USL League Two and represented Saginaw Valley State University, experiences that exposed him to a different style of football and broadened his development.

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He also recently underwent trials with American outfit Fort Wayne.

Alongside his club commitments, Ingavi continued to feature for Kenya at both Under-18 and Under-20 level, and earned a call-up to the senior Harambee Stars squad during preparations for the COSAFA Cup.

Shabana confirmed his arrival in their trademark style, welcoming him to Gusii with a message on the club’s official social media pages: “All the way from USA to Bosongo. Welcome to Tore Bobe, Luis Ingavi. Karibu ndani ya Shabana ya asali na maziwa.”

The signing comes as Tore Bobe rebuild their frontline following the departure of key attackers from last season’s squad.

Despite finishing an impressive fifth in the 2025/26 FKF Premier League, Shabana’s return of 35 goals exposed a need for greater efficiency in the final third.

Austin Odongo, Brian Michira, Batshi Assis Mambote, Bronson Nsubuga and Abdul Suleiman all featured prominently in attack during the campaign, but the club has since seen much of that unit move on, making Ingavi’s arrival a timely boost as the Gusii-based side looks to sharpen its cutting edge.

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