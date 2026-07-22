Mudavadi hails Mudete Tea Factory as a catalyst for economic transformation

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening Kenya’s tea sector, urging farmers to remain focused as the government addresses challenges affecting the industry, including high taxation, poor infrastructure, fluctuating global tea prices, pests, and diseases.

Mudavadi said that the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, is continuously addressing the teething issues affecting the tea sector.

He said policy issues such as high taxation can be resolved through the appropriate channels, adding that farmers should focus on tea farming rather than clearing tea bushes.

“Policy related issues are there and we can resolve,” said Mudavadi. “You don’t bring down the house because the roof is leaking,” he added.

Mudavadi was speaking during his recent development tour of the Western Region, where he visited Mudete Tea Factory one of the largest tea processing facilities in the region.

He used the visit to assess the factory’s operations and progress while reflecting on the journey that led to its establishment nearly three decades ago.

The visit underscored his longstanding connection to the factory, having served as the Member of Parliament for Sabatia Constituency when the project was actualized.

Describing Mudete Tea Factory as a transformative investment, Mudavadi said it has significantly improved the livelihoods of thousands of families in Western Kenya while diversifying the region’s agricultural economy, creating sustainable incomes, generating employment, and strengthening the region’s economic resilience.

According to Mudavadi, the impact extends beyond the registered farmers, with each farmer supporting at least five people through tea farming. He claimed that tea farmers are among the few farmers who receive a regular monthly income.

“Today, Mudete Tea Factory serves approximately 12,000 tea farmers across Vihiga County and its neighbouring Kakamega County. Tea remains to be is the only crop in the region that guarantees farmers pay slips every month,” he said. “Every tea farmer earns something from their sweat.” he added.

Recalling the challenges farmers faced before the factory was built, Mudavadi noted that tea growers had to transport their green leaf over long distances to Chebut in neighbouring Nandi County for processing. “We used to take tea to Chebut in Nandi County for processing and this was a tedious journey for our farmers. Since the establishment of Mudete Tea Factory our farmers can now put a smile on their faces.” he recalled.

He acknowledged the efforts of his late father, Moses Mudavadi, alongside other regional leaders who championed the establishment of a tea factory closer to farmers. Mudavadi said that upon becoming the Member of Parliament for Sabatia, he worked with stakeholders to ensure the project became a reality.

Mudete Tea Factory was established in 1997 during the administration of late President Daniel arap Moi, with the support of the late Minister for Agriculture, Simon Nyachae, and the Minister for Finance. The factory received funding from both the Government of Kenya and the European Investment Bank (EIB), marking a significant milestone in expanding tea farming in Western Kenya.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary said the decision to establish Mudete Tea Factory has since transformed the economic fortunes of the region by bringing tea processing services closer to farmers and creating sustainable employment opportunities.

Mudavadi observed that for decades, Western Kenya had largely been associated with sugarcane farming. However, he said the establishment of tea factories such as Mudete has broadened the region’s agricultural base and provided farmers with an alternative source of income. “When we talk about Western Kenya, the debate has been sugarcane,” he said.

Giving the example of the Kisii region, which has similar population pressure and climate as most part of Western Kenya, he encouraged stakeholders to expand tea cultivation and establish additional processing factories, noting that the tea industry has significantly improved livelihoods across the region. “Kisii, for example, has the same population pressure and rainfall patterns as the Western Region, yet Kisii has more than eight tea factories while the whole of Western Kenya has only one,” he said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary further highlighted tea’s strategic importance to Kenya’s economy, noting that it remains one of the country’s leading export commodities. He said that nearly 95 percent of Mudete’s tea is exported, with only 5 percent consumed locally, emphasizing the need to continue strengthening production, value addition, branding, and market access. “Ninety-five percent of the tea produced here is exported, while only five percent is sold locally,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi urged young people to embrace technology-driven agriculture. “Young people should look at tea farming as a serious investment because the government has invested in technology, particularly in branding and marketing,” the Prime Cabinet Secretary said.

The factory’s leadership echoed the Prime Cabinet Secretary’s sentiments, describing tea farming as a key driver of economic growth in the region.

Board Chairman Mr. Avugana Khasiani and Factory Manager Mr. Peter Munialo called for the establishment of additional tea factories to accommodate the growing number of farmers while encouraging more residents to venture into tea cultivation.

They revealed that Mudete Tea Factory has paid out KSh10.5 billion to farmers since its inception, reflecting the factory’s significant contribution to household incomes and the local economy.

The leaders also acknowledged the role played by the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), under whose management Mudete Tea Factory operates, commending its leadership for supporting the growth and competitiveness of Kenya’s tea industry.

Despite the factory’s success, the leadership appealed to the government to reduce taxes affecting the tea sector and invest in better road infrastructure to ease the transportation of green leaf from farms to the factory.

They further urged the government to strengthen trade negotiations with international partners to expand access to foreign markets, arguing that increased exports would create more employment opportunities and generate greater returns for tea farmers.