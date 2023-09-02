Antony Korir and Sammy Chepkwony seal the International Pairs ticket

The pair of Anthony Korir and Sammy Chepkwony from Kericho Club registered a combined round of 48 stableford points to emerge the overall winners of the 2023 International Pairs Series Kenya Grand Finale at the Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club.

Two birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine granted the two compatriots playing of handicap 17 and 23 respectively 4 points each which boosted their way to the top of the NCBA Bank sponsored tournament.

The Captain of Kericho Club, Ignatius Ng’etich, leading a contingent of 22 golfers from Kericho who qualified to the Grand Finale posted 47 points together with his partner Joel Chebon to finish as runner-ups.

It was a captains’ moment as Isaac Kuto from Nandi Bears Club and his partner Nelson Koech posted 46 points to finish in the third beating the pairs of Rebecca Njui & Frederick Wagura and Lydia Jebichii & Eileen Jepchumba on countback.

The top 3 pairs earned tickets to the World Final that is set for the 6th to 10th November at the Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort and Bom Sucesso Resort, Portugal.

“We qualified from the event at VetLab Sports Club last weekend and we made a plan to ensure that we get to Portugal. We do not win always but it is great to emerge top especially in such a prestigious event,” said Sammy Chepkwony.

The Kenya Golf Union Chairman, Philip Ochola, thanked the winners reiterating his support to the winners

“ A total of 11 pairs which represents more than 30% of the total qualified pairs made it to this finale from the 7 qualifying events held across the country. The fact that two of the three pairs that are going to Portugal are from Kericho is a testament to your dedication to the series. We hope to partner with more corporates, including NCBA Bank who have the supported the sport in different levels, to ensure that we deliver a greater experience next year.”

Focus now shifts to the World Finals where the three pairs seek to raise the flag of the country high and better the performance of Chand Shah & Kush Shah who finished as runner ups in the 2022 World Finals at the La Cala Golf Resort, Spain.

The International Pairs is the World’s Largest Golf Tournament.

Local, regional and national tournaments are organized and promoted by licensed partners around the globe.

The top national teams represent their country or territory at the World Final for the chance to be crowned World Champions.

Since its inception, more than 1.5 million amateur golfers from over 50 countries have enjoyed competing in this exciting, friendly and hugely prestigious event.