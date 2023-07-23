Attacks against police won’t be tolerated, warns President Ruto

President William Ruto has said violence against police will not be tolerated.

The President warned that those who were sponsoring attacks against the police, who were doing their work professionally, would be dealt with decisively.

He remarked that a significant number of police officers are in hospital nursing injuries as a result of the well-organised attacks.

“Our security agencies, in accordance with the law and the Constitution, must enforce the rule of law,” he said.

President Ruto asked leaders to stop sponsoring the destruction of valuable public infrastructure to sabotage the country’s economy.

He appealed to youth not to allow politicians to misuse them to cause violence and destroy property.

“That will only land you in trouble,” he said.

He spoke during an Interdenominational Church Service at Mwatunge Grounds, Taita Taveta County.

Present were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, and Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime, among other leaders.

He made it clear that his administration was ready to work with all leaders from across the political divide to advance the country’s development agenda.

The President said beginning this month, cash transfer for the vulnerable will be paid on time.

“If there are people who deserve our support, it is the vulnerable people,” he said.

President Ruto said the Government has invested in farmers to boost the country’s food production capacity.

“The way to deal with the high cost of food is by increasing production so that we can increase supply and be able to manage prices,” he said.

The President noted that the Government and County government of Taita Taveta will share revenue from Tsavo National Park equally.

“We want you to enjoy the benefits of the national park in your county,” he said.

Mudavadi told off Opposition leader Raila Odinga for using his community as a shield against prosecution for his political crimes.

“We should not use our tribes as shields from evil desires, greed and personal gains,” he said.

CS Mvurya said the Opposition’s violent and disruptive protests were scaring investors.

“How will we create job opportunities if we drive investors away?” he asked.

MPs from Taita Taveta County, predominantly from the opposition, said they had made a conscious decision to steer clear of protests.

Governor Mwadime said leaders from Taita Taveta County have set aside their political differences, teamed up and collaborated with the Government.

He said he was working closely with President Ruto to lift the people out of poverty.

“It is me and you (Dr Ruto) who will transform this county,” he said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw’ah lauded the people of Taita Taveta for shunning protests and focusing on peace and development.