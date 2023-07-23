CS Owalo meets Siaya County grassroots leaders

Information, Communications, and Digital Economy CS Eliud Owalo Sunday, at his Asembo home, held a consultative meeting with over 350 grassroots leaders drawn from all the 30 wards in Siaya County.

The meeting was convened to discuss development issues affecting the County and devise ways of tackling them moving forward.

Among the challenges discussed were unemployment, availability of clean drinking water, rural electrification, insecurity, healthcare, food production and the status of roads destroyed by flooding.

“I assured the leaders of the Kenya Kwanza Government’s commitment to serving all parts of the country equitably whilst fulfilling its pledges as enumerated in the County Development Charters,” CS Owalo said.

“The leaders unanimously resolved to support the Kenya Kwanza Government under the leadership of President William Ruto.”

Among the leaders present were the Chairman of the Lake Basin Development Authority, Dianga Waore and former Police Spokesman, Charles Owino.

Later in the day, CS Owalo met the twenty-member coordinating unit of all former councillors from the Nyanza region.