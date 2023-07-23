Government assures of timely disbursement of Cash Transfer Funds

The Government is doing everything possible to ensure there are no delays in the disbursement of Cash Transfer Funds.

President William Ruto said the Government will disburse funds for the vulnerable groups on time beginning this month.

He spoke at a time last Friday released Ksh. 8.3 billion for the Inua Jamii program, covering four months from March to June.

Under the program, each lnua Jamii beneficiary will receive Ksh. 8.000 for March-April and May-June 2023 payment cycles.

Speaking during an Interdenominational Church Service at Mwatunge Ground, Taita Taveta County, President Ruto said the elderly and persons with disabilities will no longer have to wait for long to get their dues.

“If there are people who deserve our support, it is the vulnerable in society,” he said.

Present were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime, Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and a host of MPs.

The Head of State revealed that the Government has successfully managed to pull the country out of the threat of foreign debt.

He observed that the Government has cut down on foreign borrowing in favor of resources from domestic revenue.

“I want to confirm to the people of Kenya that we are doing everything possible to stabilise the economy,” he said.

President Ruto noted that interventions in agriculture has boosted morale of farmers to improve food production.

“The way to deal with the high cost of food is by increasing production so that we can increase supply and be able to manage prices,” he said.

He maintained that the government is investing in housing and value addition to create jobs for the youth.

“Jobs are created through deliberate Government policies,” he added.