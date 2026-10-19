Atwoli warns politicians against undermining public confidence in NSSF

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has challenged a section of MPs over claims of misconduct at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

This follows remarks by some Members of the National Assembly during deliberations on the Public Service Superannuation Scheme (Amendment) Bill in the Committee of the Whole House, which Atwoli criticised as unsubstantiated attacks on the fund.

In a statement, Atwoli faulted the allegations that NSSF officers demand cash from retirees, insisting that the claims should be supported by evidence and the affected contributors identified.

The trade union boss noted that COTU, which has two representatives on the NSSF Board of Trustees, had not received complaints from its 47 affiliated trade unions or contributing members over the alleged denial of benefits.

“It is, therefore, unacceptable for politicians to make generalized accusations about claims of demand of cash from retirees by officers at NSSF without presenting evidence, identifying the affected contributors, or initiating the appropriate processes to ensure accountability,” he said.

Atwoli maintained that Parliament has a responsibility to scrutinise public institutions but cautioned legislators against making sweeping accusations that could undermine public confidence in the fund and discourage workers and employers from making contributions.

On access to retirement benefits, Atwoli said NSSF operates 64 branches across the country, allowing members to lodge claims and seek assistance without travelling to its Nairobi headquarters.

He added that the fund had reduced the average benefits processing period from approximately 87 days to seven days, with COTU pushing for the timeline to be cut to one day.

He also cited the fund’s financial performance, saying its portfolio had grown from approximately KSh312 billion to KSh814 billion over the past three years, putting it on course to become a trillion-shilling institution.

Atwoli said NSSF had received clean audit opinions from the Office of the Auditor-General for two consecutive years, representing an improvement in financial reporting and institutional accountability.

He cautioned NSSF management and its Board of Trustees against political interference as the country approaches the 2027 General Election, arguing that the fund’s growing financial strength could attract attempts to influence its management and investment decisions.

“We call upon the management of NSSF and the Board of Trustees not to bow into any intimidation, blackmail or arm-twisting, especially as we approach the 2027 elections,” he said.

Atwoli also urged MPs to promote the Haba na Haba savings product, which targets workers in the informal economy who have traditionally remained outside formal pension arrangements.

He said Parliament should encourage more workers to save for retirement instead of making statements that could discourage them from joining the fund.