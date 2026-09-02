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Three more suspects arraigned over Dr Victoria Mutiso murder

Prudence Wanza and John Kahiro
By Prudence Wanza and John Kahiro
2 Min Read

Three more suspects have been arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts in connection with the murder of psychologist Dr Victoria Mutiso, bringing to seven the number of suspects currently in custody.

The suspects include Pius Mbugua, Samwel Karanja alias Wakili and Police Constable Collins Bet.

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Mbugua and PC Bet, who are attached to Thogoto Police Station, were arrested in the Kampala area of Uganda on August 29, 2026, while Karanja was arrested in the Multimedia area of Lang’ata.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is seeking custodial orders to allow investigators to complete their probe into the fatal shooting.

The latest arrests come after a court ordered Rose Mbithe, her children Angela and Chris Mulwa, and Police Constable Elijah Kibelion Kimoi to remain in custody for 14 more days to allow them to undergo mental assessments before taking pleas in the murder case.

The four are expected to take plea when the case comes up for mention before High Court Judge Alexander Muteti on September 23, 2026.

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Dr Mutiso, a psychiatrist and former director of the African Institute of Mental and Brain Health, was fatally shot on July 29, 2026, while travelling in a taxi in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area.

Investigations have so far pointed to a property dispute involving Dr Mutiso’s family and Mbithe, who was previously married to Dr Mutiso’s husband, Professor David Musyimi Ndetei.

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