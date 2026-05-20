AU calls for renewed global solidarity on Africa’s peace, security challenges

The African Union (AU) has called for renewed multilateral solidarity in responding to Africa’s evolving peace and security challenges, in line with the principles enshrined in the recently signed Joint Cooperation Framework between the AU and the UN in Addis Ababa.

Speaking at the 4th AU–UN High-Level Retreat in Libreville, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mohamoud Youssouf observed that the effectiveness of preventive diplomacy, mediation, and conflict resolution mechanisms is increasingly being tested amid growing strains on the multilateral system.

The Chairperson further highlighted developments in the Strait of Hormuz, noting their potential implications for African economies with broader economic stability.

He reiterated the importance of advancing reforms of the international financial architecture to better respond to Africa’s development priorities and aspirations.

The Chairperson expressed concern over the constraints posed by limited resources on the effectiveness of multilateral institutions, underscoring the need for strengthened cooperation and enhanced coordination between the AU and the UN in addressing shared continental and global challenges.