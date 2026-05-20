Cycling: UCI Gravel World Championship slots at stake at Loop Safari series in Naivasha

Over 700 cyclists are expected to participate in the second leg of the Loop Safari Gravel cycling series scheduled Saturday June 13th at Hell’s Gate National Park ,Naivasha.

The second leg comes at the backdrop of an overwhelming season opener in Limuru in March which attracted over 800 entrants.

Competitors will participate in three different categories the 20KM, 60KM and 111KM distances.

The Naivasha event also doubles as a UCI Gravel World Series Qualifier, one of the four 2026 UCI Gravel World Series qualifier events in Africa with two in South Africa and the other in Namibia.

To qualify for the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships set to be held in Nannup, Western Australia in October, riders must finish the race and place within the top 25% of their category. Additionally, the top three finishers in each official category will automatically earn direct qualification.

Winners, both male and female, over the 111km distance will take home KES 20,000, with second, third, fourth, and fifth places earning KES 15,000, KES 10,000, KES 7,000, and KES 5,000 respectively. In the team category, the winning team will receive KES 125,000, while second and third place teams will be awarded KES 100,000 and KES 70,000 respectively.

Troy Barrie, Coordinator of The Amani Project, further highlighted the significance of UCI accreditation for this leg of the series.

“We are incredibly excited about what the 2026 season represents, particularly with the UCI accreditation for Naivasha. UCI accreditation transforms this race from a regional showpiece into an internationally recognised competition. This validates the hard work we’ve put into course quality, safety and athlete support, and it creates real pathways for African riders to earn UCI points and be seen on the global stage. That exposure not only raises the standard of racing here, but it also brings investment, development opportunities, and inspiration for the next generation of cyclists in Kenya and across the continent,” Barrie said.

Last year, Belgium’s Lukas Mzewski delivered a commanding performance to win the elite men’s 120-kilometre race, clocking an impressive time of 3:45:03, closely followed by Uganda’s Charles Kagimu (3:45:04) and Germany’s Lukas Baum (3:45:05).

In the women’s elite category, Canada’s Haley Smith clinched victory with a time of 4:32:10 as Rwanda’s Claudette Nyirahabimana followed in 4:38:48, while Germany’s Svenja Betz secured third place in 4:44:37.

Eric Muriuki, CEO of LOOP Digital Financial Services said: “The UCI accreditation for our Naivasha edition is good for Kenya’s growing prominence in the global cycling arena. We are providing our athletes with a pathway to international recognition, while at the same time showcasing the unparalleled beauty of our country to the world. We are incredibly proud to bring an event of this caliber to Naivasha, and we invite cyclists from all corners of the globe to experience this unique blend of competition and adventure.”

The route includes a variety of surfaces, with 62% on gravel, including red clay, single track, and game trails and will start at Sulmac Village on the southern edge of Lake Naivasha. Riders will first complete a 21 km loop that includes an initial climb and returns to the start. This is followed by a 36 km stretch of gently ascending gravel roads before descending into the final 40 km. The most demanding segment is between kilometers 60 and 90, which runs primarily on paved roads through the eastern side of Hell’s Gate National Park.

The LOOP Safari Gravel Series is organized by the Amani Project, an initiative focused on developing and supporting athletic talent across the region.