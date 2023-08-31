Azam enter into Ksh.1.3B deal to broadcast Kenya premier league

Football Kenya Federation Thursday unveiled Tanzanian’s Azam TV as the broadcast partner for the FKF Premier League in a seven-year deal.

Azam plans to invest approximately Ksh145 million in the first season, with a 10 percent annual increment.

According to Azam TV Chief Operations Officer Yahya Mohammed, Azam Media will air four matches in every round on their Pay TV and Digital platforms.

“Football has an incredible ability to inspire generations and unite the world. Through this partnership, we are not just broadcasting matches, we are sharing stories of dedication and belief in Kenyan football,” Yahya said.

Mohamed also noted that the company is committed to delivering the best viewing experiences to Kenya’s sports lovers.

“This collaboration between Azam Media Limited and the FKF is a testament to our shared commitment to nurturing talent, fostering unity, and creating memorable experiences for football fans across the region.”

FKF President Nick Mwendwa expressed his gratitude to Azam Media for dedicating resources towards the development of the league and Kenyan football at large.

“We thank Azam Media for agreeing to partner with us. This partnership will go a long way in improving the visibility of the league and in the long run, making our league even more competitive,” Mwendwa said.

“As a federation, we remain committed to the wholesome development of Kenyan football and as such, we shall continue seeking partnerships with like-minded companies with a view of increasing the commercial value of the league.”

Mwendwa however did not disclose how much each club is set to earn from the deal, but said they will do so in the coming weeks.

Azam is expected to begin broadcasting the Kenya premier league matches after the International break which begins 4th-12th September 2023.

Its the first time since 2021 that the league is having a broadcast sponsor after Chinese firm Star times terminated its seven year contract after just one year into the agreement.