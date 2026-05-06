Beyond the plate: Vertical Lake sets sights on new medical innovations

As regional leaders and changemakers gathered in Nairobi for the 2026 World Health Summit Regional Meeting last week to strengthen Africa’s health systems, just 50 kilometres from the capital in Ongata Rongai, a homegrown innovation is drawing attention beyond the borders.

In response to the declining tilapia populations, Jack Oyugi, founder and CEO of Vertical Lake, has pioneered a land-based aquaculture system producing clean, traceable, organic fish in vertically stacked tanks just like a natural lake.

What sets this first-of-its-kind project in Kenya apart is its multi-facted approach, a triple win which optimises all the benefits from delivering sustainable food production by providing a reliable source of organic fish to turning fish waste into a valuable agricultural resource (organic fertiliser).

The venture has opened up new medicinal possibilities, a frontier Oyugi is now beginning to explore.

Jeff Olwero, a clinician specialising in critical care, is spearheading the medical research component. Drawing on his expertise, he is exploring how the by-products, such as fish bones, scales, and skin, can be used in the development of medical products.

An area under research focuses on combating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), a major global public health threat, by utilising fish-derived compounds which have shown promising clinical outcomes. According to Olwero, combinations of different fish collagens have demonstrated effectiveness in improving recovery among critically ill patients.

Clinical trials are currently underway in their laboratories, including the development of surgical sutures from fish collagen and fish skin grafts for human use.

Piloted in select hospitals, Olwero says Vertical Lake holds the key to health solutions, noting that patients with acute and chronic complex wounds have recovered within a few months of collagen-based treatment alongside skin graft procedures.

“Fish skin grafts are biocompatible with human cells. We are looking at how we can use these absorbable sutures in our theatres. These grafts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and collagen, providing anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that accelerate healing,” he says.

He added that his experience in critical care has helped identify gaps in patient recovery that such innovations aim to address.

Because the fish produced at Vertical Lake is organic and free from contaminants due to minimal human handling, the team is also developing nutritional formulas rich in omega-3 for intensive care unit (ICU) patients and children suffering from severe malnutrition.

The breakthrough is driving Vertical Lake’s push to demonstrate that Africa does not need to look elsewhere for health solutions. “Health innovations are everywhere. Africa has what it takes to be self-reliant and expand local manufacturing of medical products. All that is needed is support for homegrown innovations through funding,” says Oyugi.

The company is seeking regulatory approvals, which are currently underway. “We are using our fish to validate concepts in wound care and cosmetics. We have partnered with KEBS and expect certification in two to three weeks. We are also seeking approvals from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) and Food and Drug Policies,” he said.

The outputs have been tested by Tender Care Specialised Clinic, a key partner in the project, while Kenyatta National Hospital is expected to come on board once the necessary approvals are granted.

Beyond healthcare, Verticle Lake aims to expand into the cosmetics industry, where collagen is widely used for its anti-ageing and moisturising properties.

Organic fertilisers

Products already in the market include premium boneless fish fillets, supplied through Greenspoon, a high-end grocery retailer in Nairobi.

Others are organic plant food, BlueHarvest, which is derived from fish waste through natural fermentation. It comes in gel and liquid forms (Gold tea). The gel supports root development, while the Gold tea boosts growth after transplanting.

Farmers in Kenya use it on crops like maize, tea, vegetables and fruit. It improves drought tolerance, water efficiency and yield.

However, the venture faces challenges, particularly in navigating complex regulatory processes and limited access to local laboratories for collagen extraction and clinical validation.

Despite these hurdles, Oyugi says the goal is to scale the model to address both food security and healthcare needs locally and globally.

“This innovation is proof that fish can be grown in extremely dry areas. I want it in the hands of many. We are designing units of all sizes, even small models that produce 50 fish per month for urban areas, drylands and even refugee camps”, he says.

EXPLAINER: How does the Vertical Lake model work

The freshwater stacked tanks maximise land efficiency while allowing water to flow naturally, like the natural ecosystem of a lake.

The project stands on a 10m x 10m space holding 40,000 fish per cycle, while generating four tonnes of organic plant food every month. Each unit is solar-powered, runs on rainwater, and uses a closed-loop design to reduce environmental impact.

Water flows from tank to tank, passing through natural biofiltration layers that break down waste. Sensors track water quality in real time, while cameras monitor fish behaviour to detect stress or illness early. No antibiotics or chemicals are used.