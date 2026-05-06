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What’s in your food? Coalition to roll out nationwide campaign

The campaign also aims to raise public awareness and encourage Kenyans to question the nutritional content of the foods they consume.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
Many pre-packaged, ultra-processed foods contain high levels of sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats

The Food Policy Coalition Kenya is set to launch a nationwide campaign aimed at promoting healthier food choices and greater transparency in food labelling.

The campaign, dubbed “What’s In Your Food?”, will officially be unveiled on Wednesday, May 6, in Nairobi.

The initiative is spearheaded by a multi-stakeholder coalition comprising the International Institute for Legislative Affairs (IILA), Kenya Legal & Ethical Issues (KELIN), African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC), NCD Alliance Kenya (NCDAK) and National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK).

According to organisers, the campaign seeks to push for clear warning labels on pre-packaged, ultra-processed foods to help consumers easily identify high levels of sugar, salt and unhealthy fats.

Health experts warn that such ingredients are key contributors to the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Kenya, which account for about 39 per cent of deaths in the country.

The campaign also aims to raise public awareness and encourage Kenyans to question the nutritional content of the foods they consume.

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Organisers say the campaign will run across multiple media platforms, targeting both consumers and policymakers in a bid to drive regulatory reforms and promote healthier diets.

The coalition will primarily focus on advocating for a future where all Kenyans have access to healthier food options, where policy decisions prioritise public health, and where the burden of diet-related diseases is significantly reduced.

It further notes that this can be achieved through the establishment of a Front-of-Pack Nutrition Warning Labelling regulatory framework, the use of fiscal policies to influence consumption patterns, and improvements in public food procurement systems.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am and run until 11:30 am.

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