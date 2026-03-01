MP Ngeno body, five others to be moved to Lee funeral home

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has directed the Clerk of the National Assembly to facilitate the transportation of the bodies of all victims of the fatal helicopter crash in Nandi to Nairobi.

Among those who perished was Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno.

“I have directed the Clerk of the National Assembly to facilitate the transportation of the bodies of all victims of the fatal helicopter crash in Nandi to Nairobi”, he said.

The Speaker assured that every necessary support would be offered to the bereaved families.

“As a nation, we continue to mourn with the bereaved families during this painful time. We stand in solidarity with them and remain committed to offering the necessary support to ease the burden of their loss,” he said.

The bodies have been moved from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital to Eldoret International Airport, where they will be airlifted to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport before proceeding in a procession to Lee Funeral Home.

Several MPs were dispatched to Eldoret to oversee the transportation of the remains, while others — including family members and friends gathered at Lee Funeral Home to receive them.

The helicopter, registration 5Y-D5B, went down Saturday at 4:45 pm in the Chepkieb area.

Eyewitnesses said the pilot was forced to land near Chepkieb Forest in Mosop due to bad weather and briefly interacted with some of them as he assessed the situation.

After a short while, he attempted to take off again, but the helicopter crashed and burst into flames shortly thereafter.

The MP, who was serving a third term, was travelling with members of his team. The pilot has been identified as George Were from Nyakach, Kisumu. Other victims include Amos Kipngetich Rotich, a forester and the MP’s bodyguard; Nick Koskei, the MP’s photographer; Carlos Keter, a high school teacher from Emurua Dikirr; and Wycliffe Rono, an employee of Narok County government.

MTRH CEO, Philip Kirwa, described the condition of the bodies as severely compromised, making visual identification impossible.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.