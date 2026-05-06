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PS Mary Muthoni elected to lead African health PSs

PS Muthoni was elected during a high-level consultative meeting on cross-border collaboration for health security in Brazzaville, Congo.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read
Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has been elected Chairperson of African Permanent and Principal Secretaries for Health in Brazzaville.

PS Muthoni was elected during a high-level consultative meeting on cross-border collaboration for health security in Brazzaville, Congo.

The election marks a significant milestone in strengthening coordinated continental action on public health and reinforces Kenya’s growing role in shaping Africa’s health priorities.

The appointment is expected to strengthen regional collaboration, improve coordination in disease surveillance and emergency response, and expand access to shared expertise, innovations, and best practices across the continent.

It also enhances Kenya’s influence in mobilising partnerships and advancing resilient and responsive health systems that protect communities and support the Universal Health Coverage agenda.

The position reflects a shared commitment among African nations to deepen cooperation across health sectors and strengthen coordinated responses to cross-border health threats through collective leadership and strategic partnerships.

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