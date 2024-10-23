Marvel Studios has officially removed Blade from its 2025 release schedule.

The film, initially announced in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con, has faced numerous production delays.

According to reports, the reboot has experienced difficulties related to script rewrites, directorial changes, and external factors like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directors Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange were both attached to the project but eventually left, and the script has gone through multiple revisions, with Eric Pearson becoming the latest writer to take over.

Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, confirmed that Blade is no longer part of the company’s 2025 slate, though he provided no further details on when or if the project would proceed.

This comes amid Marvel’s broader decision to scale back the number of films released each year, aiming to improve the quality of its offerings.

Despite these setbacks, actors Mahershala Ali and Mia Goth remain attached to the film, though production has not resumed.

The removal of Blade from the schedule does not affect other major Marvel releases planned for 2025, such as Fantastic Four, Captain America: Brave New World, and Thunderbolts.