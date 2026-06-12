Boost for Harlequins as Zuri partners with the Kenya Cup side 

Kenya Harlequin Rugby Club has unveiled Zuri as the clubs official medical,wellness and recovery partner as the club gears up for the 2026 National sevens circuit and Kenya Cup campaign.

The partnership will cover the entire 7s circuit and the Kenya Cup league, ‘delivering integrated, pitch-side healthcare to elite athletes and match-day fans across Kenya’,a statement from the club read.

The partnership,not a conventional logo-on-jersey sponsorship will encompass Zuri Health deploy a fully equipped, on-site medical facility offering digital X-rays, ultrasounds, ECGs, dental care, lab diagnostics, and elite sports physiotherapy directly at Quins grounds and across match venues.

The deal will also feature provision of a holistic continuum of athlete care that begins long before kick-off. This includes rigorous pre-season physical assessments, diagnostic screenings, and ongoing player wellness monitoring, alongside crucial pre-game medical provisions to ensure the squad is physically optimized and medically cleared for peak performance.

“We are excited to bring healthcare closer to athletes and fans through Zuri Express. This partnership demonstrates how innovative healthcare delivery can support both sporting excellence and community wellbeing”,remarked Yvonne Kariuki, VP Partnerships, Zuri Health.

“Player welfare remains a key priority for Kenya Harlequin FC. This partnership with Zuri Health strengthens our ability to provide quality medical support while expanding access to healthcare services for our wider rugby community.”Victor Sudi, Chairman, Kenya Harlequin