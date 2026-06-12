RugbySports

Boost for Harlequins as Zuri partners with the Kenya Cup side 

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Kenya Harlequin Rugby Club has unveiled Zuri as the clubs official medical,wellness and recovery partner as the club gears up for the 2026 National sevens circuit and Kenya Cup campaign.

The partnership will cover the entire 7s circuit and the Kenya Cup league, ‘delivering integrated, pitch-side healthcare to elite athletes and match-day fans across Kenya’,a statement from the club read.

The partnership,not a conventional logo-on-jersey sponsorship will encompass Zuri Health deploy a fully equipped, on-site medical facility offering digital X-rays, ultrasounds, ECGs, dental care, lab diagnostics, and elite sports physiotherapy directly at Quins grounds and across match venues.

The deal will also feature provision of a holistic continuum of athlete care that begins long before kick-off. This includes rigorous pre-season physical assessments, diagnostic screenings, and ongoing player wellness monitoring, alongside crucial pre-game medical provisions to ensure the squad is physically optimized and medically cleared for peak performance.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

“We are excited to bring healthcare closer to athletes and fans through Zuri Express. This partnership demonstrates how innovative healthcare delivery can support both sporting excellence and community wellbeing”,remarked Yvonne Kariuki, VP Partnerships, Zuri Health.

“Player welfare remains a key priority for Kenya Harlequin FC. This partnership with Zuri Health strengthens our ability to provide quality medical support while expanding access to healthcare services for our wider rugby community.”Victor Sudi, Chairman, Kenya Harlequin

Government to construct a modern stadium in Murang’a County
CHAN 2024 finalists to be known today as semis take centre stage in Uganda and Tanzania
Beatrice Chebet and Agnes Jebet to face off in Eugene in 5k trials
Kipyegon in the hunt for 4th global title in Tokyo today
Eze winner keeps Arsenal’s quadruple hopes alive
Over 8,000 participants to compete in Nairobi City Marathon
Post Connected Africa Summit Golf Tournament set for Saturday at Muthaiga
Kavisi confident ahead of WRC  Safari Rally in Naivasha
Lewandowski injury confirmed in blow to Barcelona quadruple bid
Share This Article
Previous Article Siblings Keean and Kael win Carrefour Padel Open
Next Article Kenya dismisses reports of new Kuwait ban on domestic workers
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya Airways seeks Ksh194B fresh capital injection to fund turnaround plan
Local Business
Kenya dismisses reports of new Kuwait ban on domestic workers
County News NEWS
Siblings Keean and Kael win Carrefour Padel Open
Sports
USA face stern test against Paraguay in World Cup opener
2026 FIFA World Cup Football

You May also Like

FootballSports

Building coaching capacity: 25 attain CAF B certification

FootballSports

Copa Del Rey: Barcelona edge past Atletico to set up El Classico Cup final

FootballSports

Kwale Stadium upgrade on course following delivery of seats and goal posts

AthleticsSports

Final Grand Slam Track event in Los Angeles cancelled

Show More