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EACC pursues magistrate as probation officer faces corruption charges

Anti-graft agency states judicial officer went into hiding before admitting himself to hospital.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read

A Principal Probation Officer is scheduled to appear before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court this morning, to face graft charges related to an alleged Ksh 150,000 bribery scheme, involving a criminal case at Kangema Law Courts.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said Julius Irungu Njogu will be charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption and receiving a bribe. The charges follow an investigation into allegations that he and a senior judicial officer solicited and received money from a litigant to influence the outcome of a criminal case.

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According to the Commission, Njogu was initially arrested alongside Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi during the investigation. EACC says both suspects were subsequently released on police bond, pending the completion of enquiries.

The anti-graft agency confirmed that the decision to prosecute followed the Director of Public Prosecutions’ approval of its recommendation to charge both individuals.

Commission says Njogu was re-arrested on Monday in anticipation of his arraignment before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court.

The Commission reported that the senior magistrate, who was also expected to be charged, could not be presented before the court after allegedly going into hiding. The EACC claimed that, upon tracing him, he admitted himself to hospital.

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“The Commission will take the necessary legal and procedural steps to ensure that he is brought before the court to answer to charges of receiving a bribe to pass a favourable sentence,” EACC stated

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