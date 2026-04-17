RugbySports

Shujaa humiliated by New Zealand in Hong Kong

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Kenya Sevens men’s rugby team Shujaa recorded their 2nd back-to-back loss at the Hong Kong leg of the World Championship after being overpowered by New Zealand 28-12,in a group C match on Friday afternoon.

The All Blacks took command of the contest, leading 14-5 through Roderick Solo and Sam Clarke converted tries before
Kevin Wekesa Nyongesa pulled off one try for Kenya just before the break.

Brady Rush and Kele Lasaqa put the match beyond Kenya with a try apiece in the 2nd half, with Shujaa responding through Nygel Pettersen Amaitsa’s converted try.

Shujaa, led by coach Kevin Wambua, will return to action on Saturday morning in the last group contest against the USA.

Earlier on Friday, Kenya had lost 14-5 to Australia in the opening match.

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