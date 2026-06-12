Kenya dismisses reports of new Kuwait ban on domestic workers

The government has moved to allay fears over the employment of Kenyans in Kuwait, clarifying that there is no new ban on Kenyan workers despite recent reports suggesting that Kuwait had barred the recruitment of domestic workers from Kenya.

In a statement, Principal Secretary for Labour and Skills Development Shadrack Mwadime said the reports had misinterpreted a recent communication issued by Kuwaiti authorities updating procedures and regulations governing the recruitment of domestic workers.

The clarification follows widespread media reports indicating that Kenya had been added to a list of countries from which domestic workers cannot be recruited into Kuwait.

According to the government, Kenya voluntarily suspended the deployment of domestic workers to Kuwait about a decade ago, and that position remains unchanged.

“The recent communication by the Kuwaiti authorities does not constitute a new restriction on Kenya. Rather, it reflects the existing operational and regulatory framework governing domestic worker recruitment in Kuwait,” the statement said.

The Labour Ministry noted that the development should not be viewed as a fresh policy action targeting Kenya or Kenyan workers but as a continuation of the long-standing status quo in the domestic labour sector.

The government further disclosed that Kenya and Kuwait are currently engaged in consultations aimed at developing a bilateral framework to govern the domestic labour sector. The discussions are expected to establish mutually agreed procedures, safeguards and mechanisms to facilitate future cooperation.

At the same time, the ministry emphasized that the restrictions apply only to the domestic worker category and do not affect other Kenyan professionals seeking employment opportunities in Kuwait.

“All other categories of Kenyan workers remain eligible to pursue employment opportunities in Kuwait in accordance with the laws and regulations of both countries,” the statement said.

The government described Kuwait as an important and growing destination for Kenyan migrant labour, noting that increasing numbers of Kenyans have secured jobs across various sectors in recent years.

Officials said the ongoing engagements between Nairobi and Kuwait City are aimed at strengthening safe, orderly and mutually beneficial labour mobility arrangements while safeguarding the welfare of Kenyan workers abroad.

The clarification comes amid growing public concern over overseas job opportunities for Kenyans, particularly in the Gulf region, which remains a major destination for migrant workers seeking employment.