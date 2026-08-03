Borana elders deny endorsing Gachagua’s DCP party

The Borana Council of Elders (BCE) has dismissed claims that it has endorsed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), saying a member who recently met the party’s leadership acted without the council’s authority.

Addressing a press conference in Isiolo, the council’s leadership distanced itself from its technical adviser, Yusuf Huka Jillo, who recently visited DCP Secretary General Senator John Methu at his Mugumo home in Nyandarua County.

During the visit, Jillo reportedly presented four goats as a gift and claimed he had been sent by the Borana Council of Elders to initiate political ties with the party.

The council said Jillo neither represented the elders nor had any mandate to speak on their behalf on political matters.

Led by Chairman Mohamed Konso Halo and accompanied by Deputy Secretary General Hussein Boru and Treasurer Hassan Shano, the elders rejected reports that they had resolved to join DCP.

“The Borana Council of Elders has not made any decision to join the Democracy for Citizens Party or any other political party. Mr. Yusuf Jillo acted on his own and was never delegated by this council to represent us before Senator Methu or any other political leader,” Halo said.

The council said it remains politically independent and has not endorsed any political party ahead of the 2027 General Election, urging the public to disregard claims suggesting otherwise.

They affirmed that their priority remains securing lasting solutions to issues affecting the community, including land rights, security and governance.

Among the issues raised were the delayed resolution of community land registration disputes, which the council said have persisted despite repeated appeals to the relevant government agencies.

The elders also opposed the reported allocation of disputed land in the Magadho area by the neighbouring Meru County Government for a police training facility, arguing that the local community was not adequately consulted.

They further raised concerns over insecurity affecting pastoralists in Isiolo County, alleging that some herders had been killed during security operations involving armoured vehicles. The council claimed that despite repeated complaints, no satisfactory investigations or accountability measures had been undertaken.

“The pain within our community remains unresolved. Families have lost loved ones, and many questions remain unanswered. These issues continue to concern us deeply,” the leaders said.