Homa Bay set to receive 200 computers as PS Isaboke, Oburu call for unity

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke on Sunday announced that the State Department for ICT and the Digital Economy will donate 200 computers to Homa Bay County.

He said this even as he joined ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga, Governor Gladys Wanga and other leaders in a renewed call for unity, inclusive leadership and development during a thanksgiving and prayer service for Homa Bay Woman Representative Joyce Atieno Osogo Bensuda.

The event, held at Kanyadhiang in Karachuonyo Constituency, brought together leaders from diverse backgrounds alongside hundreds of residents in a show of solidarity and appreciation for Bensuda’s leadership.

Addressing the gathering, Isaboke said the donation was part of the government’s ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide and promote access to technology in the county, particularly among learners and youth.

He underscored the importance of servant leadership and collaboration in accelerating development in Homa Bay County and across the country, congratulating Bensuda on the milestone and commending her dedication to public service and her commitment to uplifting vulnerable members of the community through inclusive leadership.

Oburu described the occasion as a joyous one, noting that the gathering reflected the unity that continues to define the party’s leadership in Homa Bay.

Discussions during the event focused on efforts to strengthen the broad-based political arrangement, with leaders expressing confidence that alignment of policies would position the coalition to form the next government.

He reaffirmed his commitment to pushing for meaningful reforms within government while remaining a steadfast voice for the people, and urged leaders and residents to continue speaking with one voice, stressing that unity, peace and stability remain essential pillars for political progress and development.

Wanga praised Bensuda’s leadership, describing her as a committed public servant who has distinguished herself through her dedication to inclusivity and support for vulnerable members of society.

She said the gathering showcased the unity of Homa Bay’s leadership and reaffirmed their commitment to working together as they position the ODM Party ahead of the next elections.

The event was attended by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, Homa Bay Town MP George Kaluma, Dagoreti North MP Beatrice Elachi, Ker Odungi Randa, members of the Luo Council of Elders, MPs and MCAs from Homa Bay, Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala, and other ODM leaders from across the region.

The ceremony concluded with renewed commitments by leaders to foster unity, strengthen partnerships and advance an inclusive development agenda for Homa Bay and the country