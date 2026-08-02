FootballSports

FIFA wise to abort its takeover plans

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

FIFA decision to abort  it’s ambitious takeover plans is a wise decision which does not challenge the principle behind the proposal, but rather acknowledges that the concept had not yet matured sufficiently for implementation.

It is important to remember that the idea has merit on its own.

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It addresses an undeniable reality many of FIFA’s 211 member associations are experiencing significant financial hardship.

It is therefore legitimate to initiate a discussion on reforms that would provide them with better support.

As the president of the Comoros Football Federation noted, $20 million can create lasting change for soccer in a country like the Comoros.

This reality is shared by many other small federations.

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Since 2016, Gianni Infantino’s leadership has prioritized supporting small federations and the most vulnerable nations.

The FIFA Forward program has significantly increased funding for its 211 member associations, providing many countries with the vital resources needed to improve their infrastructure, training, and soccer development.

The objective remains unchanged: to persist with reforms that bolster global soccer, ensuring these initiatives are well-considered, balanced, and built on consensus to secure their success.

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