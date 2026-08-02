DP Kindiki: Vision 2060 is bigger than 2027 politics

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has challenged Kenyans to look beyond the 2027 elections and back President William Ruto’s long-term Vision 2060 agenda, warning against reducing the country’s future to short-term political contests.

Speaking during Sunday greetings with neighbours in Irunduni, Tharaka Nithi County, Kindiki said Ruto’s invitation for Kenyans to deliberate on the country’s long-term future was a “profound” and consequential undertaking that would shape the lives of generations yet unborn.

Kindiki said Vision 2060 should not be treated as a campaign slogan or political sideshow, arguing that the next election would last only a day while decisions made today would determine whether Kenya becomes a prosperous nation capable of competing with countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and China.

“Next year’s elections will come and go. There will be a winner, and there will be someone who does not win. Both are Kenyans,” Kindiki said, urging politicians to stop politicising every national conversation.

He said the Ruto administration’s case for continuity was anchored in its development record, particularly infrastructure. More than 6,000 kilometres of stalled road projects, he said, were being revived after the government paid contractors Sh177 billion in pending bills.

In Tharaka Nithi, Kindiki cited the Mioponi-Mukothima- Gachiongo-Gatunga road, where 15 kilometres have been completed.

He said the government was also rolling out 600 modern markets across Kenya, with facilities already completed in Chuka, Chogoria and Gatunga.

The Deputy President used the development record to fire back at critics demanding a one-term Ruto presidency, particularly political actors seeking to regain influence in Mt Kenya.

“Give us time,” Kindiki said, accusing some of the administration’s opponents of having held senior government positions for decades without delivering comparable development to the region.

He dismissed attempts to whip up ethnic divisions, saying the Ruto administration’s development philosophy was based on equal opportunity and equitable distribution of roads, electricity, water, markets and jobs across Kenya.

Kindiki also delivered a message of reassurance to government supporters amid renewed political manoeuvring, saying there was no reason to panic.

He said the debate over Kenya’s future should rise above the 2027 contest.

“Vision 2060 is not about next year’s elections. It is about the future of Kenya, the future of our children and the future of our grandchildren,” he said.

For Kindiki, the emerging political battle is therefore not simply about who occupies State House in 2027, but whether Kenya can sustain a development trajectory capable of transforming it from a developing economy into a wealthy nation.

“Don’t bring political divisions. Don’t politicise everything,” he said.