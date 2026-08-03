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BRICS countries adopt Joint Declaration on Disaster Risk Reduction

The parties agreed to strengthen early warning systems for emergencies and improve the resilience of critical infrastructure

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The BRICS countries adopted a joint declaration following a meeting in New Delhi, agreeing to expand cooperation in disaster risk reduction and the exchange of expertise. This was reported by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Government of India.

The Third Meeting of BRICS Ministers Responsible for Disaster Risk Reduction was held under the chairmanship of Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs of India.

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According to him, preventing and mitigating the impact of natural disasters are essential for sustainable development, climate change adaptation and ensuring public safety.

Participants discussed the development of climate-resilient infrastructure, the enhancement of financing mechanisms, the application of innovative technologies and the expansion of international cooperation in disaster risk reduction.

Particular attention was given to the implementation of the BRICS Work Plan for 2025–2028. The member countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in science and technology, further develop early warning systems, improve the resilience of infrastructure and local communities, and expand the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

In addition, under India’s BRICS Chairship, six analytical and methodological publications were presented to support evidence-based policymaking, strengthen specialised institutions and enhance the disaster risk reduction capacity of BRICS countries.

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Following the meeting, the ministers also agreed to expand practical cooperation through joint projects, training exercises, expert exchanges and regular thematic consultations. These measures are intended to strengthen the resilience of BRICS countries to natural and climate-related hazards.

The meeting was held as part of India’s BRICS Chairship in 2026 and brought together ministers and heads of delegation from the BRICS member states.

Courtesy/TV BRICS

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