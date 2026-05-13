President Trump arrives in China for state visit

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday evening for a state visit to China, his first trip to the country in nearly nine years and his second since 2017.

Air Force One landed at Beijing Capital International Airport shortly before 8 p.m., where Trump was welcomed by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, a military honour guard, and a ceremonial reception featuring a red carpet and hundreds of flag-waving children.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump will be in China from May 13 to 15. The visit is expected to focus on bilateral relations, global peace, and development, according to China’s foreign ministry.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet on Thursday and Friday, with discussions anticipated to centre on trade relations between the world’s two largest economies and the ongoing conflict involving Iran.