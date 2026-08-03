FootballSports

English FA prepares to withdraw backing for Infantino’s FIFA re-election

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
3 Min Read

The English Football Association is preparing to formally withdraw its backing for Gianni Infantino’s re-election as FIFA president, following the fallout from his now-abandoned plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

The move would see England follow Wales, whose football association became the first member body to officially retract its support for Infantino, effectively signalling it no longer wants him to continue in the role.

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England is expected to do the same in the coming days, with reports suggesting the FA is preparing a formal letter to FIFA rescinding an earlier letter of endorsement it had previously sent in support of his candidacy.

The controversy stems from a proposal, first revealed last week, that would have seen FIFA sell off a stake in the company running its competitions to outside investors. The plan was met with fierce opposition from multiple confederations and was ultimately shelved by Infantino over the weekend.

Despite the U-turn, the backlash has continued to build, with UEFA declaring it had lost confidence in his leadership and describing the arrangement as an improper backroom deal. UEFA has gone further, writing to FIFA to indicate it is considering legal action and demanding that all related documents and records be preserved.

Political voices have also weighed in, with senior UK figures suggesting Infantino is no longer the right person to lead world football’s governing body. The FA has called for a full and independent review of his leadership in light of the episode.

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Not everyone shares this view, however. A number of football associations across Africa and Asia, including those of Morocco, Egypt, and Qatar, have publicly reaffirmed their backing for Infantino in recent days, highlighting a growing divide between European federations and parts of the rest of the football world.

Although the pressure on Infantino is mounting rapidly, he remains, for now, on course to seek re-election when FIFA’s presidential vote takes place in 2027. Whether this wave of withdrawn support translates into a genuine leadership challenge remains to be seen.

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