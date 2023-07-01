BrighterMonday recognized as best recruitment firm

BrighterMonday added another feather to its cap when it scooped the award for Best Recruitment Firm at the Pacesetters Awards held at the Weston Hotel on the 30th of June 2023.

This remarkable feat is a testament to BrighterMonday’s commitment to revolutionizing the recruitment industry and its unwavering dedication to providing top-notch services to both job seekers and employers.

The Pacesetters Awards, renowned for recognizing excellence in the business sector, celebrates organizations that demonstrate exemplary innovation, growth, and success. BrighterMonday’s recognition as the Best Recruitment Firm underscores the company’s unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge technology, and remarkable impact on the job market.

The key element that propelled BrighterMonday to this prestigious accolade is its recent advancements in the matching solution of its product.

BrighterMonday’s matching solution is a groundbreaking technology that leverages sophisticated algorithms to connect employers with the most suitable candidates. This innovative approach has revolutionized the hiring process, significantly improving efficiency and reducing time-to-hire for businesses across various industries.

By implementing the latest updates to its product, BrighterMonday has further enhanced its matching solution, providing an unparalleled level of accuracy, relevancy and precision in the candidate selection process. These advancements enable employers to effortlessly identify top talent, resulting in better quality hires and increased overall productivity.

“We are very proud to accept the Best Recruitment Platform Award. In a country grappling with unemployment we are determined to play our part in offering groundbreaking solutions that enhance the connection between employers and job seekers.,” said Chris Otundo, CEO of BrighterMonday.

“Behind every success story lies the dedication and passion of our exceptional teams and I am truly proud of their work. We continue to leverage artificial intelligence, automation and data driven insights to propel us into a new era of talent acquisition. Together with our sister brands BrigtherMonday Uganda, Jobberman Nigeria and Jobberman Ghana under the banner The African Talent Company, we will shape a future where opportunities and talents converge seamlessly, empowering individuals to realize their full potential.”

The firm has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence by leveraging technology and data-driven insights to deliver outstanding results for job seekers and employers alike. With a comprehensive suite of services, including job posting, candidate search, and employer branding, the company has become the go-to platform for talent-matching needs across various industries.

As the Best Recruitment Firm, BrighterMonday remains focused on its mission to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, transforming lives and driving economic growth in the region.

The company continues to innovate and evolve its product offerings to ensure it remains at the forefront of the ever-changing recruitment landscape.

Winners in several categories were determined through a rigorous procedure that included a public vote and a panel of judges.

BrighterMonday interacts with over 50,000 Employers on its online platform and a job seeker audience of over 1.3 million candidates.

BrighterMonday Kenya is currently the leading recruitment portal in Kenya in addition to being part of The African Talent Company (TATC).

TATC is a group of pan-African businesses working together to solve the talent gap in Africa with unique, home-grown solutions.

The Pacesetter Award Kenya (PSA) is an industry leadership recognition survey organized by The Jubilant Stewards of Africa.

Its purpose is to acknowledge and celebrate industry leaders who have demonstrated innovation, excellence in their products and services, job creation, exemplary leadership, economic growth, and societal transformation.

Each year, a grand gala event is hosted to honour the recipients of the Pacesetter Awards. This event serves as a platform to acknowledge and applaud their remarkable achievements in the presence of the corporate community, Jubilant Steward alumni, friends, and family.