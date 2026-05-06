Burkina Faso’s parliament adopts new labour code

The People’s Legislative Assembly of Burkina Faso on Wednesday adopted a new labor code aimed at fostering a more stable social climate and improving productivity, a parliamentary source said.

According to Mathias Traore, minister of servants of the people, the new text replaces the 2008 labour code and introduces structural reforms for the country’s professional sector.

Among the key changes is a limit on fixed-term contracts, which may now be renewed no more than twice.

The code also caps the duration of temporary work assignments at one year, renewable once, and introduces regulations for teleworking in line with developments in digital technologies and new forms of work organization.

In addition, the new code regulates the employment of non-national, non-resident workers, who will now be subject to prior authorization and required to obtain work permits.

Compensation for unfair dismissal has also been increased from 18 months to 24 months of salary, strengthening worker protection.