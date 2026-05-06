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Narcotics intercepted at JKIA

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

A multi-agency team led by the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) has intercepted a consignment of suspected narcotics at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in a swift operation conducted on Wednesday.

The operation, carried out at around 11:30 a.m., targeted a suspicious parcel at the United Parcel Service–G4S facility located within the Kenya Airways cargo shed. The package, destined for Las Piñas in the Philippines, had been declared as containing handmade bags and clothes.

However, a detailed inspection by the joint security team revealed concealed white crystalline substances hidden inside two handbags and wrapped in clear packaging.

Preliminary field tests confirmed the substance to be methamphetamine, weighing approximately 1,320 grams. Authorities estimate the street value of the seized drugs at about Ksh 10.56 million.

Officials said investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those behind the attempted shipment, as authorities intensify efforts to combat international drug trafficking networks using Kenya as a transit point.

The consignment has since been seized and detained as exhibit. Meanwhile, investigations are underway to bring the traffickers involved to book.

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“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains steadfast in its resolve to dismantle these networks through intelligence-driven operations and seamless multi-agency collaboration”, DCI assured.

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