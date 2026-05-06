Govt committed to end attacks in Kitui, DP says

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to end banditry and restore peace following the clashes in Mwingi, Kitui County.

DP Kindiki assured Kitui residents who were affected by the recent attacks that the national government was seeking a lasting solution to banditry attacks in Kitui and all other affected areas across the nation.

Speaking during the launch of the 3rd annual Regulatory Authorities and agencies RAAS conference at the South Eastern Kenya University (SEKU), the second in command urged politicians to avoid politicizing security matters and instead seek ways of avoiding escalation.

He said that, just as the government has been able to contain other insecurity issues like terrorist attacks, the issue of border insecurity in Kitui would be delt with decisively.