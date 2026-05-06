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22 killed in suspected ADF attack in eastern DR Congo

Xinhua
By Xinhua
1 Min Read

At least 22 civilians were killed in an overnight attack blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local sources told Xinhua on Wednesday.

The attack occurred between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Beu Manyama, a town in the Beni territory of North Kivu Province. Assailants reportedly used machetes and other bladed weapons, leaving over 22 victims dead, most of whom were found decapitated.

The ADF, an affiliate of the Islamic State in Central Africa, is a Ugandan rebel group operating in eastern DRC. Its continued activity has prompted joint military operations by Congolese and Ugandan forces since November 2021 to track and neutralize the group.

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