Busia County unveils mobile X-ray unit 

Busia County Ministry of Health has received a truck equipped with an x-ray machine from the Academic Model Providing Access to Healthcare (AMPATH) to facilitate healthcare services in rural areas.

Back in December 2021, Busia County Ministry of Health was the recipient of assorted equipment valued at Ksh 6.2 million from AMPATH in nine public health facilities in Bunyala Sub-County, strengthening the local health system.

Busia Deputy Governor Arthur Odera said that the x-ray equipment will enable the department to extend healthcare services promptly to rural areas.

Odera also revealed that the department is in the process of creating a strategic schedule for the x-ray machine, ensuring that it travels across the county to offer its essential services to residents.

Salome Sijeni, a representative from AMPATH said the the primary objective to extend x-ray services to patients in dire need, particularly in remote rural areas.

Furthermore, Chief Officer of Health, Dr. Susan Outa, confirmed that experts proficient with the x-ray machine will accompany the truck at all times.