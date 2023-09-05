Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has said the Africa Climate Summit presents an opportunity to the continent to propose radical interventions to address climate change.

Speaking during the second day of the summit, CS Tuya said the inaugural Africa Summit was a moment to change the course of history.

“The world is waiting for something new this week. The time is now and I beseech us to respond to this historical call by proposing radical solutions to the world that will help us deal with climate change,” said CS Tuya.

She added, “Africa, and Kenya in particular, is the cradle of mankind. It’s my hope and prayer that out of the cradle of mankind comes the all-time elusive solution to combating climate change. We’re gathered here today to make history.”

She said many young Africans are looking up to leaders to leave them with a visible promise of getting green jobs, live a dignified life and thrive.

In her speech, the Environment CS said although African countries are making every available effort to deal with the effects, the continent needs more help to cope from the climate crisis.

According to her, 31 out of the 37 heavily-indebted poor countries in the world are in Africa.

“Although African countries are making every available effort to deal with the vagaries of climate change, our economies are continuing to be weighed down by mounting debts,” CS Tuya said.