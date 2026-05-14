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By-Elections: Voting underway in Emurua Dikirr constituency

Voters are also participating in MCA by-elections in Porro and Endo Wards in Samburu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties respectively.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

Voting is underway in Emurua Dikirr Constituency, where residents are electing a new Member of Parliament following the death of MP Johana Ng’eno in a helicopter crash.

Voters are also participating in MCA by-elections in Porro and Endo Wards in Samburu and Elgeyo Marakwet, respectively. The Porro Ward seat became vacant after the death of MCA Patrick Lerte in December 2025 while receiving treatment at Samburu County Referral Hospital.

In Endo Ward, the seat fell vacant following the death of MCA Jeremiah Biwott in January 2026 while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission announced that polling stations opened at 6.00 am and will close at 5.00 pm.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon has assured the public that the exercise would be conducted in a peaceful, transparent, credible, and accountable manner.

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