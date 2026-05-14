Shakira, Madonna, BTS will headline the first ever halftime show at World Cup

FIFA has announced that Colombian musician Shakira, Hall of Fame member Madonna and popular Korean band BTS will headline the first World Cup final halftime show on July 14.

The organisation sent the message through Coldplay’s Chris Martin and one of Sesame Street’s popular puppets, Elmo, on Thursday morning (Kenyan time) in a video posted by Global Citizen.

The three headliners will share the stage at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

This year’s FIFA World Cup will be hosted across North America in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The globally popular event will run from June 14 to July 14, 2026. The tournament will feature 16 host cities, with 11 venues in the U.S., three in Mexico, and two in Canada.

Additionally, Shakira, who also created the 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka”, is set to release a new World Cup song produced by Burna Boy, later on Thursday, May 14.