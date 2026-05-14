IEBC vows to take firm action against polling violations

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued a warning to voters, political actors, and polling officials against violating electoral laws during today’s by-elections in Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Porro Ward, and Endo Ward, stating that strict action will be taken against offenders.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon confirmed that all preparations for the polls have been completed and assured the public that the exercise would be conducted in a peaceful, transparent, credible, and accountable manner.

Among the key directives from the commission is a ban on photographing marked ballot papers inside polling booths. Ethekon warned that taking photos of ballots constitutes an election offence under Section 7(3)(e) of the Election Offences Act, punishable by a fine of up to KSh1 million, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

“A person attending any proceedings relating to an election who, without lawful excuse, captures an image of any marked ballot for purposes of financial gain or for showing allegiance commits an offence,” he stated, emphasising that the secrecy and integrity of the vote must be protected at all times.

The commission also cautioned against unauthorized access and conduct within polling stations. Ethekon noted that only accredited agents are permitted in polling and tallying centres, with the law allowing only one agent per candidate or political party at each polling station, and one chief agent at tallying centres.

“There is no provision in law for super agents or any unauthorized persons to operate within polling or tallying centres,” he said.

State and public officers registered as voters were directed to vote only at their designated polling stations and not to move between polling stations during the exercise.

The commission further prohibited the wearing of political party attire, badges, or symbols within polling stations, reminding voters to leave polling centres immediately after casting their ballots to ensure smooth operations and maintain order.

Ethekon explained that all eligible voters would be identified electronically using KIEMS kits, and the voter register has already been displayed at polling stations for public verification.

The IEBC boss also clarified provisions on assisted voting, stating that voters requiring assistance due to disability, illiteracy, or other lawful reasons would be allowed support from a person of their choice, provided that one assistant serves only one voter.

He said the commission will collaborate with the National Police Service to deploy uniformed police officers at every polling station and tallying centre to safeguard the process and maintain law and order during the mini polls.

Ethekon warned against intimidation of voters, interference with election officials, obstruction of voting or counting, and any conduct likely to compromise the integrity of the by-elections.

He added that campaigns officially closed on Monday evening in accordance with electoral timelines and as such any further voter engagement for campaign purposes would not be permitted.

“The Commission calls upon all polling officials to discharge their duties with integrity, impartiality, and full adherence to the Code of Conduct. Any official found in breach of the Code or the Election Offences Act will face firm action,” the chairperson said in his statement