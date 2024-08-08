Calm prevails despite calls for nationwide demos

Across the counties, police were patrolling streets as most businesses remained open.

Police on Thursday morning fired teargas at a group of demonstrators who had gathered in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) for another round of anti-government protests dubbed ‘nane nane march’.

A section of disgruntled Kenyan youth has mobilised countrywide demos to push for good governance and accountability.

The organisers who have dismissed the newly constituted broad-based government that has roped in ODM leaders (opposition) have accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of failing to address their concerns.

For the better part of the morning, anti-riot police were seen manning roadblocks and pushing back the scattered protestors even as they sealed off roads and stood guard around key state installations.

Major towns previously hit by the wave of Gen Z protests were peaceful as people went about their normal business.

Majority of those who spoke to the press said protests that began a month ago had lost meaning since the withdrawal of the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Roadblocks have been mounted on major roads and streets following threats to occupy major installations.

Tension

Tension however remains high in the wake of a warning on the eve of the march by Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli that the planned demonstrations could be infiltrated by goons, thereby threatening the country’s security.

Masengeli, who urged the organisers to comply with the law said the National Police Service (NPS) had deployed enough security personnel to deal with any eventualities.

Previous demonstrations by the Gen Zs have been characterised by looting and destruction of property forcing traders to close businesses.

“In anticipation, police have deployed adequate security personnel, but advise members of the public to take extra caution while in crowded areas that are likely to turn riotous. Those planning to exercise their rights of participation in public demonstrations should comply with the attendant laws,” the Ag. IG said.

Police are on high alert and a spot check by KBC Digital showed the officers stationed at strategic points flagging down motorists including PSVs for security checks. Limited access to CBD was granted after thorough searches.