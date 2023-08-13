Owalo launches a free public WiFi hotspot at Maguga Market

Cabinet Secretary for ICT Eliud Owalo has launched a Free Public WiFi Hotspot at Magunga Market in Suba South Constituency, Homa Bay County.

The Free Public WiFi Hotspot is among the 25,000 Hotspots being rolled out by the MIC-DE countrywide, in part fulfilment of the Kenya Kwanza Government’s Digitalization Agenda, of President William Samoei Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The Free Public WiFi is designed to enable small businesses at the market to participate in e-commerce, in Kenya’s emerging digital economy.

During the event Owalo was accompanied by the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula, Suba DCC Sebastian Okiring’; Trade and Industrialization CAS, Dr. Evans Kidero; Suba South MP Caroli Omondi; John Odek, Board Member, Utalii College; Kaksingri Council of Elders Chairman, Nelson Ounga, Ken Obuya, and Ben Onyango; among others.