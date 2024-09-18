Mama Haki powers Coast Empowerment Summit in Mombasa

In a bold move set to impact women in Mombasa County, the Mama Haki Foundation has embarked on the second phase of the Stawisha Empowerment Program, targeting over 10,000 Youth and Women.

The five-year initiative seeks to inculcate financial literacy, digital expertise, entrepreneurship, and soft skills among women and youth in Mombasa County.

Today’s program saw hundreds of Mombasa Residents throng the Licodep Resource Centre in Likoni Sub County Mombasa for a one-day Empowerment Summit on 18th September 2024.

Nominated Mombasa Senator Hon Miraj Abdillahi lauded the partners for their unwavering support of this noble initiative, adding that it will inculcate advanced skills in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, mobile app development, and financial literacy Skills.

“This summit is about breaking the glass ceiling and redefining what’s possible for women and youth in Mombasa. We’re not just empowering individuals; we’re catalyzing a movement for women-led economic growth.”

DTB Bank Kenya Sales Manager Coast Region Mercy Douglas said the bank is committed to impacting lives. It envisions impacting vendors or small-scale traders with the skills and resources to scale their businesses to new heights.

“We’re not just teaching business skills; we’re unleashing a wave of women-led enterprises that will reshape Mombasa’s economy; we aim to see these women and youth transition from informal traders to CEOs of thriving businesses within the next five years.”

The foundation has also launched a unique mentorship program, pairing participants with successful women entrepreneurs across Kenya in its socio-economic empowerment tenet.

The program will include intensive workshops led by industry experts. Participants engage in hands-on projects, creating real-world solutions for local challenges.

The all-encompassing program augurs well with the SDGs, Vision 2030, and President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which seeks to impact Kenyans’ lives positively.