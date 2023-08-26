Cargo flights to Eldoret Airport resume

Cargo flights to Eldoret Airport have resumed with two Cabinet Secretaries assuring that the government is working on strategies to expand the airport to meet international standards.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and his Investment and Industry counterpart Moses Kuria re-launched the cargo flights with the Ethiopian Airline cargo flight being the first to land.

Cargo operations at the airport had been interrupted for the last three months.

The two Cabinet Secretaries assured that the government would quickly resolve some of the existing challenges to ensure cargo transportation at the airport are not hampered again.

During a meeting with the Kenya Association of International Cargo Consolidators, KAICC, Murkomen said the government is working on plans to expand the airport adding that his ministry was working closely with the Kenya Airports Authority, KAA, and the National Lands Commission, NLC towards expanding the airport.