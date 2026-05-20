China confirms it will buy 200 Boeing jets after Trump-Xi summit

China has confirmed that it will buy 200 Boeing jets after US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met in Beijing last week.

Under the deal, the US will provide China with supply guarantees for aircraft engine parts and components, China’s Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

The two sides will also work towards an extension of the tariffs truce they agreed in October and seek tariff cuts on $30bn (£22.4bn) or more of goods each, the ministry added.

The announcement came as Xi was holding talks with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin just days after Trump’s visit.

Trump’s trip to China produced several pledges on trade between the world’s two biggest economies including the Boeing purchase and increased access for American farmers to the Chinese market.

“We made a lot of great trade deals, including over 200 planes for Boeing, with a promise of 750 planes, which would be by far the largest order ever,” Trump told journalists on Air Force One after leaving China on Friday.

Boeing’s CEO Kelly Ortberg was part of the US delegation that travelled with Trump to China. It also included Tesla boss Elon Musk and Jensen Huang, the CEO of AI chip giant Nvidia.

“We had a very successful trip to China and accomplished our major goal of reopening the China market to orders for Boeing aircraft,” Boeing said in a statement.

“This included an initial commitment for 200 aircraft and we expect further commitments will follow after this initial tranche,” it added.

Officials from China and the US reached an agreement in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia before a Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea in October 2025 that extended their tariff truce until November this year.

That deal included a reduction to US tariffs on Chinese goods and a pause to Beijing’s restrictions on exports of rare earth minerals and magnets.