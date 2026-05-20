Cardi B leads BET nominations with six nods

American rapper Cardi B has received six nominations from the newly released BET 2026 nominations.

The “Am I The Drama” rapper received nominations in Album of the Year, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Viewer’s Choice, Video Director of the Year and two more nominations in other categories.

Kendrick Lamar and Mariah The Scientist follow with five nominations, while Doechii, Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean and Latto got four nods each.

What’s new?

BET has added two new categories this year: The Fashion Vanguard Award and The Pulse Award.

The Fashion Vanguard Award recognises a global figure whose fashion presence has had long-standing cultural impact, has significantly influenced style narratives, and continues to elevate fashion as a form of storytelling across music, film, sports and public life.

This year’s nominees are A$AP Rocky, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Colman Domingo, Doechii, Rihanna, Teyana Taylor and Zendaya.

The Pulse Award recognises a creator, campaign or content series that most powerfully moved Black culture forward in digital spaces by sparking conversation, building community and defining the moment online. This year’s nominees are 85 South Show, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Charlamagne Tha God, Don Lemon, Druski, It Is What It Is, Joe and Jada, On the Radar and R&B Money Podcast.

Speaking about the new categories, BET said in a statement that it would award the very best of black culture.

“All of our nominees represent the very best of Black culture across music, film, sports, and beyond, and with the introduction of the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award, we’re proud to honor even more of the ways our culture continues to show up and evolve,” Connie Orlando, EVP, specials, music programming & music strategy at BET, said in a statement.

See the full list of nominees in music, film and TV below.

Music Categories

Album of the Year

AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B

DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator

Everything is a lot — Wale

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse

MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas

The Fall-Off — J. Cole

The Romantic — Bruno Mars

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Ella Mai

Jill Scott

Kehlani

Mariah the Scientist

Olivia Dean

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

GIVĒON

Leon Thomas

October London

Usher

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Monaleo

YK Niece

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

A$AP Rocky

Baby Keem

BigXthaPlug

DaBaby

Don Toliver

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

T.I.

Best Group

41

Clipse

De La Soul

FLO

French Montana & Max B

Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz

Nas & DJ Premier

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Wizkid & Asake

Best Collaboration

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar

“Errtime Remix” — Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto

“Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

“Good Flirts” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

“Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

“It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

“wgft” — Gunna feat. Burna Boy

Best New Artist

Belly Gang Kushington

Destin Conrad

JayDon

kwn

Miles Minnick

Monaleo

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Trap Dickey

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Able” — Kirk Franklin

“ABLE (REMIX)” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell

“All to Thee” — BeBe Winans

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“At the Cross” — CeCe Winans

“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend

“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin

“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.

BET Her

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Be Great” — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty

“Beautiful People” — Jill Scott

“First” — Tems

“girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA

“Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat

“Gorgeous” — Doja Cat

“Lady Lady” — Olivia Dean

Viewers’ Choice

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Chanel” — Tyla

“Folded” — Kehlani

“I Just Might” — Bruno Mars

“It Depends” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller

“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean

“Outside” — Cardi B

“Raindance” — Dave & Tems

“Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

Video of the Year

“100” — Ella Mai

“Anxiety” — Doechii

“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist

“Chanel” — Tyla

“Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor

“Folded” — Kehlani

“LET ‘EM KNOW” — T.I.

“luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit

Anderson .Paak

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cardi B & Patientce Foster

Cole Bennett

Director X

Hype Williams

Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor

Film & TV Categories

Best Movie

Highest 2 Lowest

Him

Number One on the Call Sheet

One Battle After Another

Relationship Goals

Ruth & Boaz

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Chase Infiniti

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Quinta Brunson

Regina Hall

Teyana Taylor

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Delroy Lindo

Denzel Washington

Michael B. Jordan

Sterling K. Brown

YoungStars Award

Daria Johns

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Jazzy’s World TV

Lela Hoffmeister

North West

Thaddeus J. Mixson

VanVan