BusinessInternational Business

China’s H1 industrial output up 5.4% as innovation accelerates

BBC
By BBC
2 Min Read

China’s industrial sector maintained stable growth and continued to be a key driver of the economy in the first half of 2026, officials from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said at a press conference on Monday.

The value-added output of major industrial enterprises increased by 5.4% year on year, with 32 of the country’s 41 major industrial sectors reporting growth, Wang Weiming, the chief engineer of the ministry, said.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

He noted that corporate profitability improved while strong global demand for products related to artificial intelligence and green development helped boost exports of integrated circuits, electronic components and wind turbines.

According to Wang, growth was also supported by major industrial provinces and advanced manufacturing sectors, including electronics, automobiles and electrical machinery. He added that China continued to upgrade its manufacturing sector by promoting smart factories, advanced manufacturing clusters and greener production.

Wang also highlighted the performance of the equipment manufacturing sector, where value-added output rose 6.4% year on year. Equipment exports increased 18.2%, driven by growing overseas demand for products such as new energy equipment, automobiles and ships.

China’s information and communications industry also posted solid growth, said Xie Cun, director general of the ministry’s information and communications development department.

Airtel Africa, Mastercard jointly launch new remittance transfer service
Access Bank takes full control of NBK
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos completes $8.5bn share sale plan
Krishna Unni: Leading the charge towards sustainable businesses

By the end of June, China had built over 5.1 million 5G base stations, while intelligent computing capacity spiked by 177% year on year.

More than 26,000 “5G + Industrial Internet” projects are now under construction, accelerating the digital transformation of the real economy.

Looking ahead, China will continue to expand new growth drivers, strengthen industrial and supply chain resilience, and promote high-quality industrial development, the officials stressed.

ATAF, ETA sign agreement to enhance tax administration in Africa
Govt collects Ksh 79B more from key levy on fuel
Boeing boss in last-ditch plea as strike vote looms
Former directors press Congress to restore Voice of America
French National Assembly passes cultural property restitution bill
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Maalim calls for high voter registration across Northern Kenya
Next Article Kenya showcases Affordable Housing financing model at UN urban development forum
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya showcases Affordable Housing financing model at UN urban development forum
Environment Local News
Maalim calls for high voter registration across Northern Kenya
County News NEWS
EU bans destruction of unsold clothes in push for circular economy
Local News NEWS
tvet
KITI urges TVETs to align training with industry to close skills gap
County News NEWS

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

US threatens Anthropic with deadline in dispute on AI safeguards

BusinessLocal Business

E-commerce firm Nuvv rolls out operations in Kenya

BusinessInternational Business

China’s November manufacturing PMI eases

Local Business

Carrefour Kenya, Mastercard offer added value for customers with festive season campaign

Show More